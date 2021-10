LAUREN Ralph Lauren Classic Pebble Charli 35 Shoulder Bag Large. 100% cow leather. • Lining: 100% polyester. Imported. Measurements: Bottom Width: 13 in Depth: 4 in Height: 11 3 10 in Strap Length: 44 in Strap Drop: 22 in Handle Length: 22 in Handle Drop: 11 in Weight: 1 lb 1 oz Please note, the hardware color and interior lining may differ from the color shown in the photo.