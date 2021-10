Made from hand-blown, sturdy glass combined with artfully hand-crafted solid and lead free pewter, this stand will draw admiring eyes to your tasty creations, without overpowering them. The classic pewter knob add a refined classic look to the display. Perfect for cheeses, cookies or chocolates displayed on a glass stand. Add an upscale flair to your parties, housewarmings, weddings or baby showers with Vagabond House\'s elegant and high quality glass cheese / dessert stand.