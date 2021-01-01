When you're in the mood for a little extra boost, style it up with the Crocs Classic Platform Marbled Tie-Dye Clog with their most generous, roomy fit. This style-relevant version of their Classic icon features a heightened, contoured outsole that supports the upper you know and love with a slimmer, sleeker look. Synthetic man-made construction throughout. Legendary Croslite foam cushioning offers all-day comfort and support. Customizable with Jibbitz charms on the upper and backstrap. Elevated 1.6-inch / 41mm wedge height, measured from floor to heel rest. Iconic Crocs Comfort: â¢Lightweight. â¢Flexible. â¢360-degree comfort. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 1 2 in Weight: 9 oz Platform Height: 1 1 4 in Product measurements were taken using size 8, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.