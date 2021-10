Bering Classic Quartz Movement Grey Dial Ladies Watch 12034-009. 34 mm stainless steel round case with grey dial and sapphire crystal. Logo beneath the 12 o'clock position. It comprises index markers in addition to the hour and minute clock hands. 5 mm case with push / pull crown and 12 mm wide silver bracelet including a safety clasp. Quartz movement and water resistance up to 30 meters. Stainless steel mesh bracelet and crystal hour markers. Style: Casual watches. Classic series.