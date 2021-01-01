Chopard Classic Racing Mille Miglia GTS Azzurro Chrono Stainless Steel & Leather Strap Watch

The Classic Racing Collection builds a bridge between automotive engineering and mechanical watchmaking, the result of Karl-Friedrich Scheufele's passion. Bold and assertive, the Mille Miglia GTS Azzurro Chrono watch is cast in stainless steel with a perforated blue leather strap. The dial is inspired by a dashboard, featuring an elegant "Azzurro" blue dial with a red Mille Miglia logo, an arrow-shaped race logo framing the date window, and three subdials. COSC-certified self-winding mechanical chronograph movement See-through sapphire crystal case back Tachymeter bezel Screw-down crown Satin-brushed blue dial with red Mille Miglia logo Subdials: Small seconds, 30-minute counter, 12-hour counter Power reserve indicator Rhodium-plated Arabic numerals and Super-LumiNova coated hour markers Date display at 3 oclock Second hand Stainless steel case Perforated leather strap Deployant clasp Made in Switzerland FEATURES Water-resistant to 10 ATM 48 hour power reserve SIZE Round case; 44mm (1.7") ABOUT THE BRAND In 1860, artisan watchmaker Louis-Ulysse Chopard founded the renowned jewelry brand in Sonvilier, Switzerland. The company is known for its legendary Swiss watches and classic high fine jewelry designed to last a lifetime. Fine Jewelry - Chopard Watches And Jewe > Chopard > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Chopard. Color: Blue.