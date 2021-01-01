CLEAN RESERVE Classic - Rain 1oz/30mL Eau de Parfum Spray

Fragrance Family: FreshScent Type: Fresh FloralsKey Notes: Violet Leaves, Water Lily, WatermintFragrance Description: Fresh hints of dewy flower petals wrap around the purity of airy musk to conjure a rich, familiar scent. Dewy melon and water lily blend with sleek woods to evoke the simple scent of rain. About the Bottle: CLEAN cares about the health of the planet. Working with vendors who use green manufacturing processes and minimizing the amount of waste produced by the packaging is of paramount importance. The glass bottle is recyclable, and the carton is made from FSC certified paper printed with non-toxic soy and water-based inks. The corn derived cellophane is biodegradable and compostable.