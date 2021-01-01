Discover the luxurious comfort of the mahabis Classic Slipper. This style is designed for all day, everywhere. Treat yourself to the premium felt upper that gently compresses tired feet, made from a specialty blend of 61% wool and 39% polyester. mahabis regulates your foot temperature while keeping you warm thanks to the beautiful, 100% wool lining. The performance grade, rubber outsole will take you anywhere, indoors or out. Adaptable foam footbed is engineered for flex as the foam footbed molds to the shape of your foot for comfort and support. Signature neoprene heel cradle gently grips your heel for a secure fit while walking. Made in Portugal. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.