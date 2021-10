A line of oval genuine sapphires are bordered by diamond accents on these classic hoop earrings.Metal: 18K two-tone gold over brassStones: 5x3mm oval genuine blue sapphiresOther Stones: Diamond accentsBack: HingedDimensions: 19x19mm longGemstones may be treated and may require special care.Some diamonds may consist of fewer than 17 facets.Jewelry photos are enlarged to show detail.