Crocs Classic Unisex 10001 Clogs / Beach Shoes (Brown) - 11 - Also in: 9, 12, 7, 10, 6, 5, 4, 8, 13

Crocs Classic keep your feet comfortable all day, and are a lightweight clog choice for men and women. - The ergonomic, Italian design of these shoes allows your foot to bend easily and expand naturally for maximum comfort. - Exclusive Croslite material makes the cushy comfort of these beach clogs possible. - The Croslite footbed molds to your foot for a custom fit with excellent arch support. - Croslite material offers the added benefits of being odor resistant, making Crocs Classic great as water shoes. - Take the plunge! Buy a pair of Crocs Classic, the perfect shoe for beach or boat. - Material: Croslite. - Gender: Unisex Adult