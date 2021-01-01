Stainless steel case with a blue (alligator) leather strap. Fixedstainless steel bezel. Blue dial with luminous silver-tone leaf-style shape hands and Roman numeral hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 6 o'clock position. Small seconds sub-dial above thge 6 o'clock p[osition. Ulysse Nardin calibre UN-320 automatic movement, containing 39 Jewels, bitting at 21600 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 48 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 40 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Classico Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Ulysse Nardin Classico Automatic Blue Dial Mens Watch 3203-136-2/E3.