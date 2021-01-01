Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Blue mother of pearl (skeleton window) dial with silver-tone hands and alternating diamond and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Automatic movement with a 40-hour power reserve. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 34.5 mm. Case thickness: 10.85 mm. Band width: 16 mm. Fold over clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Dress watch style. Bulova Classics Automatic Blue Mother of Pearl Diamond Dial Ladies Watch 96P191.