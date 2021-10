Waterproof parka jacket by Regatta. - Thermo-Guard insulation. - High loft polyester padding. - Contrast orange lining. - Waterproof with taped seams. - Windproof. - Grown on hood with faux fur trim. - Full length zip with chin guard and tear release storm flap. - Two chest pockets. - Two lower patch pockets with side hand warmer entry. - Internal security pocket. - Tear release adjustable cuffs. - Zip access for decoration. - Materials: Hydrafort 5000 Polyester outer. - Gender: Men