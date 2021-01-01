Silver-tone stainless steel case with a blue alligator band. Fixed silver-tone stainless steel bezel. Mother of pearl dial with blue hands and diamond hour markers. Minute scale around the inner rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Automatic movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape, case size: 34 mm. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Classima Series. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Baume et Mercier Classima Automatic Diamond Ladies Watch MOA10633.