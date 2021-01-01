Stainless steel case with a black leather strap. Fixed stainless steel bezel. White dial with silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Roman numerals mark the 3, 6, 9 and 12 o'clock positions. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 42 mm. Case thickness: 9.5 mm. Band width: 22 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute. Additional Info: Unsuitable for prolonged contact with water e.g. swimming, bathing. Casual watch style. Baume et Mercier Classima White Dial Black Leather Mens Watch MOA10379.