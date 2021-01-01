Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed silver-tone stainless steel bezel. Black(skeleton center) dial with blue hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Perrelet calibre P-481-20Y automatic movement, containing 26 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 42 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 42.5 mm. Case thickness: 11 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Deployment clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Classique Double Rotor Squelette Series. Casual watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Perrelet Classique Double Rotor Squelette Automatic Black Dial Mens Watch A1091/5.