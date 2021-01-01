18kt rose gold case with a black leather strap. Fixed 18kt rose gold bezel. Silver dial with blue-toned Breguet-style shape hands and Roman numeral hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. One subdial displaying: small second. Hand wind movement with a 96-hour power reserve. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Round case shape, case size: 34.6 mm, case thickness: 7.5 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Classique Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Guilloche Main. Breguet Classique Silver Dial 18kt Rose Gold Black Leather Mens Watch 5907BR12984.