Inspired by Madame Claudette Augustine, the mother and muse of François Nars, NARS' 'Claudette Cheek Duo' is blended with shimmering micro-fine powders for a silky soft texture that blends with ease. The buildable pigment allows you to control intensity, giving a flush to light and medium skin or a golden shimmer against deeper tones. - The matte 'Croisette' imparts a bright pop of peach - 'Ninotchka' is a rich, toasted amber