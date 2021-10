Add a touch of visual interest to your casual styles with the Free People Claudia Velvet Puff Sleeve Tee. Pullover design features mock neck, short pleated puff sleeves, and straight hem designed to hit at the hip. 100% cotton. Hand wash. Imported. Measurements: • Length: 21¾ in. • Chest circumference: 19¼ in. • Sleeve: 10¼ in.