Ultra's 4887 Claw Tip Tweezers are made in Italy of high grade anti-acid anti-magnetic stainless steel. They are most popular for body tweezing after waxing or removing hair from larger flat surfaces. Ultra Claw Tip Tweezers - Stainless Steel #4887 - Womens Ultra Makeup Tools Tweezers Makeup - We always offer the largest selection of Professional hair and beauty products and latest in Salon Services to our customers. That's why we carry over 500 shades of nail polish, over 100 styles of hair brushes, and thousands of beauty related products. You can always save an additional 10% off all products, With the discount already reflected in our low prices.