Issey Miyake Clay Pleats Short-Sleeve Dress

Contemporary paneled pleating brings a dimensional look to this lightweight shift dress. Boatneck Three-quarter length sleeves Pullover style Asymmetric hem Panel texture pleating Polyester/wool/acrylic Machine wash Made in Japan SIZE & FIT Shift silhouette About 38" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing a JPN size 2 Please note: For pleated garments, variation between sizes is found primarily in length, not width. Typical variation between sizes is total garment length of approximately 1". ABOUT THE BRAND Known for a technology-driven ethos, Japanese designer Issey Miyake has been at the forefront of innovative, architectural design since 1971. His experimentation with pleating resulted in beautiful, wrinkle-proof ready-to-wearand a new linePleats Please Issey Miyake. The multi-talented designer also expanded into fragrance and an accessory line of geometric statement bags under the name Bao Bao Issey Miyake. Designer Lifestyle - Issey Miyake > Issey Miyake > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Issey Miyake. Color: Dark Brown Hued. Size: XS.