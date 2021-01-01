Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Silver dial with blued-steel sword-shaped hands and blue Roman numeral hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 6 o'clock position. Cartier calibre 1847 MC automatic movement, containing 23 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 42 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Cabochon crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 40 mm. Case thickness: 11.76 mm. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Cle Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Cartier Cle Automatic Silver Dial Mens Watch WSCL0007.