Clé de Peau Beauté's moisture-rich balm will add a healthy glow to your pout. Lightly tinted with a hint of color, this creamy formula is packed with Shea Butter, Safflower and Argan Tree oils to deeply hydrate and impart a subtle luster. - 'Coral' is a sheer orange-toned coral - Glow-up Oil Base softens and plumps lips - Dermatologist-tested