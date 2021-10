Clé de Peau Beauté's 'Protective Fortifying Emulsion' is the key to glowing, radiant skin - it's made with the brand's signature Illuminating Complex EX to smooth, brighten and firm. It also protects from environmental stressors, so apply it each morning after the ['Hydro-Softening Lotion' id1199301] for the best results. - SPF22 prevents harm from UV rays