Clé de Peau Beauté's 'Radiant Fluid Matte Foundation SPF20' doubles as makeup and skincare. This liquid formula is blended with the brand's 'Skin-Empowering Illuminator' to combat the negative effects of stress, while the 'Light-Empowering Enhancer' minimizes pores for a smooth, radiant finish. It's also infused with botanical extracts and oils for long-lasting hydration and comfort. - 'BF10' is suitable for very light skin with warm undertones