CLE DE PEAU - Radiant Cushion Foundation SPF 25 - # B00 12g/0.42oz

A silky, hydrating & luxurious cushion foundation. Combines moisture-rich essence with ultra-fine coverage. Features a fresh, long-lasting formula that resists dullness, fading & creasing. Contains Illuminating Complex EX, a special combination of moisturizing ingredients. Reduces the appearance of damage caused by environmental stress. Infused with Chestnut Rosa Fruit Extract to shield skin against oxidation. Instantly camouflages imperfections while adding multi-level luminosity to skin. Provides easy, seamless & buildable coverage without looking heavy. Protects skin from UV rays & delivers a comfortable weightless feeling. Gives an even, dewy, smooth & flawless finish. Dermatologist-tested. Available in a range of shades for matching.