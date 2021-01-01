Paul Mitchell Clean Beauty Everyday Leave-In Treatment

Clean Beauty Everyday Leave-In Treatment - The weight is over. Paul Mitchell Clean Beauty Everyday Leave-In Conditioner delivers hydration and shine to transform dull hair without weighing it down. Benefits No-rinse formula nourishes + hydrates Argan oil + aloe vera help soften hair + add shine 94% natural origin ingredients Good for all hair types Features ELLE 2021 Green Star Award Winner 100% recyclable bio-based packaging (excluding pumps) Mild eucalyptus scent Color safe Formulated Without Parabens Sulfates (without SLS, SLES, ALS) Phthalates Mineral Oil DEA Drying Alcohols Gluten - Clean Beauty Everyday Leave-In Treatment