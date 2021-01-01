OTHERLAND Clean Blossom Linen Gardenia Vegan Candle 8 oz/ 227 g 1-wick candle

Fragrance Family: FreshScent Type: Fresh FloralsKey Notes: Crisp Linen, Mimosa Flower, Creamy GardeniaBurn Time: 55 hoursFragrance Description: This candle contains notes of crisp heirloom linen, mimosa flower, and creamy gardenia, which are like a breath of fresh air. It is crisp, clean, and gentle, with a scent that is reminiscent of fresh petals and feather pillows. About the Candle: This candle is meticulously crafted from wick to wax, and like other OTHERLAND candles, it is hand-poured into reusable glass jars and highly fragranced for a strong scent throw. It is also vegan, paraben-free, and phthalate-free.