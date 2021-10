What it is: An indulgent cleansing, exfoliating and massaging tool by PMD designed for use all over your body. What it does: This device features SonicGlow technology, which breaks down dirt and oil from within the pores at 7,000 vibrations per minute while operating at the perfect frequency to lift, firm and tone the skin. Made from ultra-hygienic silicone, it is designed to be odor-resistant, antibacterial, hypoallergenic and waterproof, too.