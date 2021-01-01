Clean Eating Recipes: Clean Eating Diet Cookbook Alston Valerie Author

Clean Eating refers to a lifestyle of incorporating purely natural and real foods in the diet or consuming whole foods that are free from chemicals. Although this is often called a diet, it is more of a lifestyle or applying the habit of preparing and eating foods the healthier way. There are many benefits of clean eating especially to health such as effective weight loss, increased energy, improved mental health, better sleep as well as healthier and better-looking skin and hair. These health benefits are achieved because you are eliminating toxins from the body by not consuming foods with preservatives and ingredients toxic to the body; rather, you are consuming foods in their natural, whole and real state.