REDUCES SHINE: Face powder is formulated with tapioca and aloe vera powder to absorb oil and control shine all day long ADAPTS TO SKIN: Shine control powder perfects and evens skin tone for a natural-looking glow LIGHTWEIGHT: Pressed powder with buildable coverage that does not cake VEGAN: Vegan formula and foam puff FORMULATED WITHOUT: Formaldehyde, phthalates, parabens, sulfates, or talc