PMD Clean Pro Jade – Mermaid

PMD's Clean Pro Jade - Mermaid is a smart facial cleansing device that uses SonicGlow™ and ActiveWarmth™ technologies to take your skin care routine to the next level. With four customizable modes, the device works to break down dirt and oil from within the pores at 7,000 vibrations per minute, lifting, firming and toning the skin. ActiveWarmth™ technology featured on the PMD Clean Pro uses heat therapy and is combined with SonicGlow™ to activate your skin care by assisting with deeper absorption and effectiveness. Using ultra-hygienic silicone, the device is odor-resistant, antibacterial, hypoallergenic and waterproof. This powerful cleansing device features bristles gentle enough for all skin types. The hassle-free brush head never needs replacing. Key Benefits: Minimizes the appearance of blackheads Reduces irritation and improves skin elasticity Deeper absorption of skincare products Reduces oil congestion Lifts, firms and tones the skin