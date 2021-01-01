COVERGIRL Clean Professional Loose Powder, Translucent Fair 105, 0.70 oz

This silky-fine loose powder makeup gives you a smooth and beautiful look and works to help keep the foundation looking just right. For a beautiful finish, and a soft, translucent look, this is one powder that's a real pro. COVERGIRL Professional Loose Powder goes on lightly to help even out your skin tone and prevent shine. Its lightweight formula provides buildable coverage, so it easily layers with all of your other makeup. This loose powder extends your fresh, natural look. It helps to stop oily shine and utilizes clean Noxzema ingredients. A translucent, lightweight powder, it sets your makeup beautifully for a flawless finish. At COVERGIRL, we’re Leaping Bunny approved cruelty-free by Cruelty-Free International, so you know our products are never tested on animals.