Clean Shot Niacinamide, Zinc & Hemp 10% Complex - Pacifica Clean Shot Niacinamide, Zinc & Hemp 10% Complex is a concentrated solution designed to help decongest pores and balance oil production. Benefits A blend of niacinamide, zinc and hemp seed oil to help decongest pores, control oil production and calms skin Helps improve skin texture and tone Helps minimize the appearance of pores Designed to deliver beneficials without barrier ingredients getting in the way of performance For all skin types, especially oily skin Formulated without parabens, phthalates, SLS or mineral oil 100% Vegan Cruelty-free This pretty bottle is made with glass - recycle and give it another life Features Smells like lemongrass