CLEANING CREW 2021 Custodian Team Clean Up Manager Cleaner Tank Top

Cool varsity athletic style design for college maid, window washer, school janitor, groundskeeper manager, or those in the housekeeping, janitorial and laundry business - ready to hand wash the dirt. Cheer kids to clean-up like a boss and do chores Awesome funny design for fast action vehicle or equipment cleaners, housekeepers, decontamination squad, sanitization work, as a uniform for spring housecleaning, or suit for he who cleans as a cardio workout, she who love saying "cleaning is my therapy" Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem