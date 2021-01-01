Dermalogica Cleanse & Tone Duo - Oily Skin (2 Products)

Enjoy the Dermalogica Cleanse & Tone Duo for Oily Skin and remove the day’s impurities to reveal fresh clean skin. This duo contains the Dermalogica Dermal Clay Cleanser and Dermalogica Multi Active Toner to cleanse and refresh your skin.Treat your skin to a double dose of cleansing purity with the Dermalogica Cleanse & Tone Duo for Oily Skin. Banish oily and congested skin with the ivy and lemon infused Clay Cleanser and finish with spritz of aloe vera mist, designed to moisturize and repair the skin leaving you looking and feeling refreshed.This pack contains the following products:Dermalogica Dermal Clay Cleanser - 250mlThis skin perfecting formula provides deep cleansing for oily and congested skin. The water soluble kaolin and green clays combine with purifying extracts of sambucus, ivy and lemon to remove excess oils and refine your skin's texture. Dermalogica Multi Active Toner - 250mlSpritz your skin with hydration with this refreshing blend of skin repairing aloe, moisture binding humectants and soothing lavender, balm mint and arnica.