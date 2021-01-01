Oribe Cleansing Creme for Moisture Control (8.5 fl. oz.)

Purify your strands with the Cleansing Crème for Moisture Control from Oribe. Enriched with citrus fruit extracts and purifying oils, this non-foaming formula works to energize the scalp and restore moisture to your tresses. We love its refreshing, minty aroma that stimulates our senses.Key Ingredients:Oribe Signature Complex (Watermelon, Lychee and Edelweiss Flower Extracts): defends hair from oxidative stress, photoaging and the deterioration of natural keratin, all while protecting against the drying, damaging and color-depleting effects of the elementsFruit Extracts and Purifying Oils: gently remove buildup, dirt and impurities in the scalp without stripping away natural oilsLemon and Orange Blossom Extracts: work as natural astringents to cleanse the hair and scalpCaffeine: stimulates scalp circulation to balance the scalp’s natural oilsCoconut Oil: deeply moisturizes hair while strengthening and protecting against damageArtichoke Leaf Extract: rich in vitamins A, B and C, replenishes dry, damaged and dull hair, improving smoothness and softnessRefreshing Water Mint Essence: provides an instant soothing sensation and aromatic experience.Key Benefits:Non-foaming formula gently removes dirt, oil and buildup without the use of surfactants or sulfatesLeaves scalp balanced and soothedDetangles, moisturizes and smooths without siliconesStrengthens and protects from damageTames and controls frizzProtects color from fadingIdeal for Type 2: Wavy, Type 3: Curly and Type 4: Coily hair.