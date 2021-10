What It Is: A cleansing gel that includes cockspur hawthorn and masterwort, two herbs known for their calming and purifying effect. What It'S For: Suitable for all skin types What It Does: This biodegradable cleansing gel thoroughly removes dirt, sebum and makeup, so the skin is revitalized and well prepared for the rest of your skincare regimen. Free Of. - Parabens, sulfates, silicone, GMOs, gluten - Animal cruelty or byproducts (vegan-friendly) How To Use It: Apply the mild gel to your face in