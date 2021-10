Ooooo, shiny! Hello you shiny, beautiful human! We're here to tell you that having oily skin isn't such a bad thing. You might just need a natural solution to get it under control. Fatco's cleansing oil for oily skin works with your skin's natural oils to create a healthy balance. Plus, it's packed with a nourishing blend of natural oils to feed your skin everything it needs to be healthy and radiant. So shine on, gorgeous!