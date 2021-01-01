Clear Airpods Case with Keychain Designed for Apple Airpods 1 2 Neon Yellow

UNLIKE OTHER CLEAR CASES, 's is designed FROM SCRATCH IN-HOUSE. We start with creating mock-ups and then create our own mold so that you get a product that was DESIGNED SPECIFICALLY for your AirPods and PROTECTS IT FROM EVERYDAY USE while giving it a SPLASH OF COLOR. MOST COMPLAINTS ABOUT clear cases are that the color fades or the case is yellows over time. Our cases are DO NOT FADE and the COLOR ALWAYS SHINES! As the case is made from thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), the yellowing effect takes longer with continued use. NEVER WORRY ABOUT SMUDGES WITH our innovative MICRO DOT PATTERN. Give your AirPods a SPLASH OF COLOR that can show off your mood, favorite color, or use it to accessorize with your daily outfit! PERFECT GIFT FOR any AirPods user! Great for BIRTHDAY PRESENTS for loved ones and gifts during the holiday season ESPECIALLY CHRISTMAS FOR STOCKING STUFFERS! is a DESIGN COMPANY FIRST AND FOREMOST. Our mott