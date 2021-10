Cleanse and refresh your complexion with vitamin E enriched, biodegradable cleansing wipes, that gently cleanse and refresh your skin. The vitamin-rich, eco-friendly face wipes effortlessly diminish dirt, excess-oil, impurities and makeup, without drying skin. Formulated with protective vitamin E, these makeup wipes are tough on makeup and bacteria but kind on skin, perfect to be used daily, even for sensitive skin.