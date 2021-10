Crafted from sustainably sourced canvas, this slip-on-and-go pair features a spring-ready motif that's sure to earn you compliments blending laidback cool with eco-conscious design. About Dolce VitaDolce Vita combines of-the-moment trends with modern staples to form an assortment of covetable shoes, accessories, and apparel. Inspired by Southern California trendsetters, each seasonal collection is comprised of contemporary must-haves guaranteed to keep you on-trend.