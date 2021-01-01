Clear Quartz Mineral Points

Boho yet refined, our double pointed mineral earrings are sure to take your look to the next level while keeping your mind grounded and centered. An easy addition to your every day ear stack, or worn alone to manifest the energy within the stone. Clear Quartz is a high vibrational stone, known as the ultimate healing crystal with its ability to amplify energy and attune to your higher self. Handcrafted genuine polished gemstone wrapped in 18kt gold over sterling silver wire. Butterfly backings. Stones are sisters not twins, measuring approximately 1/2 in by 1/8 in. Natural stones will show variation in tones and color.