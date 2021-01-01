Great Value Clear Recycling Tall Kitchen Trash Bags, 13 Gallon, 20 Bags (Drawstring)

Take charge of daily household demands with Great Value Recycling Drawstring Bags. These recycling bags have a 13-gallon capacity and are designed to handle everyday recycling loads around the house or in the workplace. These clear bags are made for easy sorting for municipal recycling programs and the drawstring closure keeps makes them easy to lift, carry and toss away. Each box comes with 20 bags, making for long-lasting recycling control solutions. Take control of garbage with Great Value Recycling Drawstring Bags.