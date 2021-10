Glo Skin Beauty Clear Skin Spot Treatment (formerly glotherapeutics Clear Anti-Blemish Treatment) features an advanced botanical formula with 5% benzoyl peroxide that treats and prevents the formation of breakouts for a clear and healthy complexion. Naturally astringent and antibacterial rosemary extract targets and heals pimples while a soothing complex of aloe vera, chamomile and cucumber extracts cool inflammation and restore pH levels.