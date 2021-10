This is a weightless moisturizer designed for oily skin that gives all the dewy glow with none of the shine. Did you know that even oily skin needs hydration? Many acne-fighting products tend to leave skin dry and flakey - until now. Cooling Aqua Jelly moisturizer's water-like texture leaves skin feeling fresh and lightly hydrated. A weightless formula, which contains a retinol-like bioflavonoid complex, helps reduce excess oil and refine skin for that glass-like glow.