Clearly fresh roll-on deodorant will keep you fresh all day long without harmful chemicals or toxins! Our 100% natural magnesium deodorant is formulated with plant and mineral based ingredients to effectively neutralize odors and keep you dry, while protecting your sensitive skin. Designed for men, women and teens with guaranteed 24-hour protection. Our essential oil blend with geranium and sage smells refreshing and invigorating, without being overwhelming.