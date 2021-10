Full grain leather upper. - Water and weather protection. - Inner Mir-tex Waterproof Membrane keeps feet dry during wet weather. - Inner lining and membrane allows for free movement of air. - Air movement keeps feet comfortable through the day. - Quick access touch fastening shoe. - Padded collar for comfort. - Bellows tongue construction. - Ladder grip on sole. - Footwear Style: Touch & Close. - Mens Shoe Width: Standard. - Gender: Men