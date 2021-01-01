Free People Clemence Button Down in Taupe. - size S (also in XS) Free People Clemence Button Down in Taupe. - size S (also in XS) 100% cotton. Front button closure. Lace trim. Pleated detail. Imported. FREE-WS2937. OB1240690. Free People invokes a spirit of femininity and creativity. Throughout their line of sweaters, tees, dresses and more, each piece incorporates a high level of quality and originality that reflects their adventurous it girl. With all that's constricting in the world today, Free People says your clothes don't have to be. Be yourself, be creative, be free.