Atelier Cologne Clémentine California Pure Perfume 6.7 oz/ 200 mL Pure Perfume Spray

Fragrance Family: FreshScent Type: Fresh Citrus & FruitsKey Notes: Vetiver, Clementine, Star AniseFragrance Description: A refreshing citrus cologne melding the fruity perfume of clementine from Italy, juniper berries from Turkey, and vetiver from Haiti. The fresh scent opens with bright clementine perfume oil mellowed by juniper berries and a vetiver base note, creating a fresh citrus perfume. About the Bottle: The citrus cologne is encapsulated within a luxe French glass fragrance bottle adorned with a bright turquoise label and handmade leather cap. About the Fragrance: Refreshing citrus scents from across the world combine in this fruity perfume for women and men.