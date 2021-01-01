LPA Clementine Dress in Neutral. - size S (also in L, M, XL) LPA Clementine Dress in Neutral. - size S (also in L, M, XL) 60% nylon 40% viscose. Made in China. Hand wash cold. Unlined. Pull-on styling. Back cut-out. Ribbed fabric. LPAR-WD579. LPK190 F20. Meet LPA - The coveted label designed by Lara Pia Baroncini, for the quintessential cool girl with a raw, unapologetic attitude. The line oozes Italian romance, effortless California cool, and a casual tomboy appeal. Cut from satins and silks to cashmere and wool blends, featuring feminine shapes with flattering drapes, the eponymous ready-to-wear label is made with love for bad chicks.